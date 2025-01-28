Tinsukia's Pengeree Police Station jurisdiction witnessed a daring robbery yesterday evening around 7:15 pm when four armed miscreants stormed a petrol pump in a red car and looted Rs 1.6 lakh in cash.



Acting swiftly, a police team led by SDPO Margherita set up roadblocks and successfully apprehended the prime suspect, Pallab Jyoti Chetia, within five hours in Barekuri.



The operation also led to the recovery of the getaway vehicle, the weapon used in the crime (a dao), and Rs 14,000 in cash.

During interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed the identities of the remaining culprits. Authorities have launched a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.





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