A professor at Assam University's Diphu campus and his wife have each lodged complaints against one another in Karbi Anglong district, further alleging attempted murder and domestic violence, respectively, according to a senior police officer.

The professor's wife, who teaches Hindi, on October 6 filed a complaint against her husband, alleging that he physically assaulted both her and her elderly father, who intervened to protect her from the abuse.

The official added that both the complaints were lodged at Diphu police station, leading to the registration of two cases under relevant acts of the BNS.

Moreover, the wife also contacted the Assam State Commission for Women, alleging harassment, after which the matter was taken into cognisance.

Additionally, reports have emerged of a statement allegedly written by some girl students at the campus, claiming that several have faced physical and sexual abuse by the professor.

However, police said they cannot act on anonymous complaints, and no student has officially lodged a complaint.

The university is currently closed for Durga Puja vacations and the authorities said they were not aware about the incident.