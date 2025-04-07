The District Administration of Sribhumi, Assam has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the Patharkandi and Nilambazar police station areas. The action follows a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police indicating the possibility of unrest stemming from recent protests against the Waqf Act.

District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, citing concerns of public safety and tranquility, has enforced immediate restrictions to curb any untoward incidents.

The prohibitory order includes a ban on unauthorized gatherings, demonstrations, and other disruptive activities until further notice.

Key restrictions imposed:

Prohibition on the assembly of five or more individuals without prior approval.

Ban on organizing protests, strikes, rallies, or any form of agitation without official permission.

Strict restrictions on carrying weapons, explosives, or suspicious items.

Prohibition on obstruction of vehicular movement and illegal parking of unauthorized vehicles.

Use of loudspeakers or high-decibel sound equipment without prior approval is restricted.

The order, which comes into immediate effect, exempts personnel involved in essential government duties and emergency services such as ambulance and fire services.

Authorities have issued this directive ex-parte, considering the urgency of the situation.