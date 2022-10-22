Rajior Dol's chief Akhil Gogoi on October 22 slammed the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on spreading rumours of supporting the former to raze BJP from the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Slamming the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party chief Akhil Gogoi said, "Whatever AIUDF has said, it's like a cow climbing on top of a tree".

"Rajior Dol will never ever in any circumstances listen to AIUDF and will abstain from any support from the party", he added.

Further making it clear to the public of Assam, Gogoi said that the Rajior Dol is against any sort of communalism and is a inspirational party and believes both AIUDF and BJP as communal parties.

"We have never ever taken any support from AIUDF nor BJP and will continue to do so, Akhil added.

Earlier the AIUDF claimed that the party will support the Raijor Dal in the fourth coming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Akhil Gogoi also remarked that if Raijor Dal cannot defeat AIUDF then the party can never with BJP.

Meanhwhile, India Today NE tried to reach out to the AIUDF General Sectary Karimuddin Barbhuyan, however, was unavailable to answer.

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