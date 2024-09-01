Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced on X that the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, will open its portal for grievance submissions related to the Special Recruitment Drive from September 3 to September 8, 2024. This initiative allows Contractual and State-Pool Teachers to address various issues encountered during the recruitment process.

The portal, accessible at DEE Assam Portal, will cater to two primary categories of grievances:

- Applicants who were placed on hold for further verification (834 in total) can submit their grievances and supporting documents through the portal.

- Those selected in the Final Select List who encounter mismatches in district or school assignments can also file their concerns via a separate link provided on the portal.

Candidates are required to upload relevant documents to support their grievances. Once reviewed, genuine cases will be addressed, and appointment letters will be issued accordingly.