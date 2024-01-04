Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to announce a record investment proposal of over Rs 11,000 crores for the year 2023. This substantial investment is set to generate more than 10,000 jobs, marking a historic leap in Assam's industrial landscape.

Under the recently amended Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (Amendment), 2023, the state has fostered a conducive environment for investments, particularly in Mega Projects. These Mega Projects, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 100 crores and the creation of at least 200 permanent jobs, have been the focus of the state's visionary policy.

The key highlights of the investment scenario in Assam for the year 2023 are as follows:

Total Investors: 17

Total Proposed Investment: Rs 11,753.7 crores

Proposed Capital Investment: Rs 8,775.5 crores

Proposed Employment Generation: 10,906 (direct and indirect)

The ambitious figures underscore the success of Assam's innovative incentive policy, designed to attract major players in the industrial sector. Some of the notable incentives offered include:

Power Subsidy: Rs 77.1 crores

Electricity Duty Reimbursement: Rs 31.77 crores

Capital Subsidy: Rs 282.25 crores