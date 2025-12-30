Assam registers 1.35 per cent increase in voter count in integrated draft electoral rolls

Assam has recorded a 1.35 percent increase in the number of voters in the integrated draft electoral rolls for the state, following the Special Revision conducted ahead of next year’s assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

The draft roll reflects a total of 2,52,01,624 electors, marking the rise from the previous final roll published in January 2025. The draft was published on December 27, after completion of House-to-House (H2H) verification from November 22 to December 20 this year. In total, 7,86,841 additions and 4,47,196 deletions were recorded between January 6 and December 27.

According to the CEO, the draft shows a total of 1,25,72,583 male electors and 1,26,28,662 female electors, with a gender ratio of 1,004 females per 1,000 males. There are 379 third-gender voters in the draft. The elector population ratio stands at 643, with 31,486 polling stations across the state. Mankachar assembly constituency has the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma has the lowest at 146. Dalgaon assembly constituency recorded the highest number of voters at 3,18,326, and the lowest number of 1,00,319 voters is in Arim.

The draft also identifies 63,314 service electors and 2,02,433 non-resident (PwD) voters. Young voters aged 18–19 number 2,45,084, and 1,36,546 electors are aged 85 and above. Booth-level officers achieved 100 percent coverage during pre-revision phase visits to 61,03,103 households, and the H2H verification process identified 4,78,992 deletions and 5,23,680 shifted electors. Another 53,619 multiple entries were identified.

The CEO emphasized that names identified during H2H verification but not yet deleted will only be processed after formal applications are received during the claims and objections period. Citizens can file claims and objections between December 27, 2025, and January 22, 2026, with special campaigns scheduled for January 3–4 and January 10–11. Weekly lists of claims and objections will be shared with recognized parties, and any decision by an electoral registration officer can be appealed to the district magistrate within 15 days, with a second appeal to the CEO within 30 days.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published by February 10, 2026.