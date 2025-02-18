A retired teacher from Assam’s Bongaigaon district, Dhiren Rai, passed away after taking a holy dip at the Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj.

Sources informed on February 18 that he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pavement near the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Eyewitnesses and fellow pilgrims rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. The 72-year-old, a resident of Tulunga village, had traveled to the Mahakumbh with a group of devotees.

Sources said that Rai had no prior serious health issues, but the sudden drop in temperature after the sacred bath might have triggered the cardiac arrest. His family in Assam has been informed, and efforts are underway to complete the necessary formalities for transporting his body back home.

Authorities at the Mahakumbh have advised elderly pilgrims to take precautions due to the large crowds and extreme weather conditions.