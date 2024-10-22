Assam's Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav conducted a thorough review meeting with the District Level Coordination Committee on October 21, focusing on assessing the progress of the scheme and ensuring that all pending tasks are completed within the stipulated time.

During the session, DC Yadav underscored the importance of prompt action and clear communication among departments involved in the scheme’s execution.

He urged the agriculture and revenue departments to accelerate their efforts and meet deadlines, particularly with respect to pending verifications and application processing.

“The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is critical for the welfare of our farmers,” DC Yadav stated, further adding, “We must ensure that every eligible farmer receives the benefits they are entitled to. It is our responsibility to verify and process each application with transparency and speed, leaving no farmer behind.”

The DC instructed officials to complete the verification of self-registered applicants within the next three days, a vital step to ensure that only eligible farmers benefit from the scheme.

Additionally, he mandated the uploading of all approved and rejected applications within the same timeframe, as directed by the Agricultural Production Commissioner of Assam. This move, he emphasised, would enhance accountability and guarantee timely delivery of the scheme's benefits.

DC Yadav reiterated the district administration’s commitment to supporting the agricultural community, promising that every effort would be made to fast-track the scheme’s implementation. He also called for open communication, instructing officials to report any challenges faced during the process so that they could be resolved promptly.

The meeting concluded with a detailed discussion on improving inter-departmental coordination and timely submission of progress reports, with Yadav urging all involved to work in unison to ensure the successful execution of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme in Cachar.