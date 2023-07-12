Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) simultaneously has organized awareness camps for LPG users in various villages in Kamrup and Goalpara districts under the RHAC area.

“RHAC will conduct such awareness camps in all Autonomous Council constituencies and has already conducted in many villages,” said RHAC Deputy Chief Executive Member of RHAC Ramakanta Rabha.

''As a part of this, a daylong awareness camp and mock drill for LPG users were also organized in a remote village of Borbakara under Chaygaon Assembly Constituency. The remote Borbakara village falls under the 32 No,'' he added

Pantan Autonomous Council constituency and some 13 kilometers from Chaygaon under Kamrup District. The awareness cum mock drill was conducted by the Assam state fire and emergency service department, Chaygaon.

The day-long program was presided over by the Deputy Chief Executive Member of RHAC Ramakanta Rabha.

Rabha said that the council decided that due to the increasing number of LPG users mostly in the village areas, people who use LPG cylinders in their house and commercially should have knowledge of LPG cylinders and how to use it.

“So we took support from the Indian Oil Corporation and State Fire and emergency service department to alert the villagers under the RHAC area” added Rabha.

Hundreds of women and men took part in the awareness camp and the mock drill was conducted by the Chaygaon Fire and Emergency service officer Pabitra Das and his team. The fire and Emergency service team demonstrated how to use a fire extinguisher, how to stop gas leakage, how to stop a fire from the LPG cylinder, how to extinguish a fire from petrol, and many other related matters.

“We feel relief after getting this kind of awareness cum mock drill program on how to use LPG cylinders and other related matters, which is for the first time organized in our remote village by the RHAC”, said a villager.

“I found that on this programme, mostly women and girls took part in the fire extinguishers demonstration, and also they practiced with the Fire and Emergency Service department rather than men”, said Rabha.

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