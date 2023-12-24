Forest officials in Roumari camp in Orang National Park found the carcass of a rhino, suspected to have died in a tiger attack.

The rhino carcass was recovered by forest guards while on patrolling near the Roumari camp on December 24.

The dead rhino was taken away by the forest officials for post mortem

It is a developing story. More details awaited

Also read : Assam: Three youths suspected to be ULFA-I linkmen injured in police firing in Tinsukia