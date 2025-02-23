The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, seized gold in bars and unfinished ornaments from West Tripura's Badarghat general area, on February 22.

The 14 gold bars and ornaments seized weighed 1.15 kgs and has an estimated value of ₹1.02 crore in international market.

Acting on a specific intelligence, the joint team executed the operation with coordination and recovered the gold and also apprehended two individuals.

The seized gold and the individuals were handed over to the authorities for further legal action.

The successful interception is part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities along border areas.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, along with the Customs Department, seized 2286.9 kg of marijuana from the Vijayanagar area in West Tripura district on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team executed the operation with efficiency and coordination, striking a significant blow to smuggling networks in the region, said officials.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 10.29 crores in the international market. The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals. The seized contraband and apprehended individuals were handed over to authorities for further legal action.

The successful interdiction is part of the ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles to counter illegal activities along the border areas and ensure national security.