In a tragic road accident, three people including one woman died on the spot and three others were seriously injured seriously near Langrima on Umrangso-- Lanka road in the Dima Hasao district of Assam this evening.

The tragic incident took place when the SUV bearing registration number AS-02-Z-5986 rammed into a tree. The driver is said to have lost control due to overspeeding.

Also Read: Assam: Three killed, two injured in road accident in Goalpara

Two of the deceased have been identified as, Sumitrao Langthasa, and Prosonjit Naiding. The woman is yet to be identified.

According to the sources, the speeded vehicle hit a tree, which ultimately caused the death of three persons, whereas four persons were seriously injured.

Earlier in Goalpara, at least three persons were killed and two others injured and two others injured after a four-wheeler in which they were travelling met with an accident in Assam's Goalpara district on April 4 morning.

The incident occurred on National Highway 17 near the fatal area under Dudhnoi police station in Goalpara district when the four-wheeler hit the backside of a truck.

Following the incident, three people including the driver of the car died on the spot while two others including a minor girl are injured.