Assam: Robber gets injured in police encounter in Chabua
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Assam police guns down one more criminal
DIBRUGARH: A Robber was injured in a police encounter while trying to flee from custody in Chabua in Dibrugarh district.
The robber has been identified as Dhananjay Giri. Giri was immediately rushed to AMCH for treatment.
Chabua police arrested four robbers, Jintu Tasa, Rama Shankar Giri and Biswajit Das in connection with a robbery plan in Sealkotee Tea Estate in Chabua in Dibrugarh district on Friday.
Police also seized a Santro car bearing no. AS23E 3211 in connection with the case.
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