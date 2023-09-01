The Assam government on August 31 distributed laptops to 126 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as part of an initiative to conduct paperless assembly sessions.

However, this decision, costing a total of Rs 31,373,874, according to our sources, raises concerns, particularly against the backdrop of rising prices and inflation that have burdened the state's citizens.

According to our source, each MLA received laptops worth Rs 2,48,999 sparking concerns about the necessity and timing of such an expenditure. The allocation even did not find mention in any cabinet meetings.

However, the leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saikia, said that the initiative was necessary and would enhance the smooth functioning of the administration. Saikia believed that it would benefit legislators during e-vidhan sessions and contribute to the efficient functioning of the administration.



As the state is grappling with skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and power bills, this allocation of resources to legislators seems questionable when the common people are struggling to make ends meet.

With the prices of medicines on the rise and electricity tariffs recently increased, the government should be focusing on measures to alleviate the financial burdens faced by the people.

The allocation of funds for laptops raises the question of whether there are more pressing issues in Assam that require government investment.

While the government's intention to modernize legislative proceedings with e-vidhan is commendable, it is essential to strike a balance between such initiatives and addressing the immediate concerns of the state's citizens.

The allocation of substantial funds for laptops should be carefully scrutinized, especially when essential commodities and power bills have become a huge burden on the people of Assam.