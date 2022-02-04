DIBRUGARH: The realisation of the famous Manohari Gold Tea (Rs. 99999) was donated to the Chief Minister's relief fund at Manohari Tea Estate today.

The cheque of Rs. 99999 was handed over to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma by Rajan Lohia, Managing Director of the Manohari Tea Estate in presence of MLAs Prashanta Phukan, Binod Hazatika, Chakra Gogoi, and Bolin Chetia.

Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh Biswajit Pegu and Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra were also present.

Manohari tea was sold at Rs. 99,999 per kg in Guwahati Tea Auction Centre on 14th December making a world record for the forth consecutive time.

Lohia said that the realisation amount of all the record making auction were contributed towards the CM relief fund every single time.

A pack of record breaking Manohari Gold Tea was also presented to Chief Minister in the occasion today.

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