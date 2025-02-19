A group of safai karmis (sanitation workers) staged a half-naked protest in Bilasipara on Tuesday, February 18, demanding the regularization of their jobs.



The protesters raised slogans, highlighting their long-standing struggle for job security, which they claim has been ignored by successive governments despite their vital contribution to maintaining urban cleanliness.

Expressing their mounting frustration, the workers issued a stern warning to the government, stating that if their demands are not fulfilled by March 23, they will escalate their agitation with massive protests in Dispur.



Additionally, they vowed to boycott the ruling BJP in the upcoming elections by opting for the NOTA (None of the Above) option if their pleas continue to be overlooked.

“Our role in society is indispensable, yet we remain deprived of job security and essential benefits. If the government remains indifferent to our plight, we will take our protest to Dispur and intensify our movement,” said one of the agitating safai karmis.

The protest underscores the growing discontent among sanitation workers, who argue that despite their critical public service, they are denied stable employment and fundamental rights. As of now, the government has not issued any official response regarding their demands.