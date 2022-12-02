The Commission of Satra lands will submit its interim report to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 1.

In 2021, the Assam government had constituted the Commission to conduct a survey on the encroachment of Satra (Vaishnavite Monasteries) land in the state.

The Commission is headed by former Minister Pradip Hazarika.

Notably, the Commission was established following the allegations of Assam Satra Mahasabha and other organizations that a large number of land belonging to the Satras is being occupied by encroachers.