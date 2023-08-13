A school student from the Udalguri district passed away from the vector-borne illness Japanese Encephalitis (JE), which is on the rise.

The student identified as Bibika Daimary, passed away while receiving care at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Bibika was a native of Kadabil Village and a seventh-grader at Majbat's North East Public School.

In the meantime, according to a recent report from the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam, there has been a marked decline in the number of deaths from Japanese encephalitis (JE) this year from January 2022 to August 2022 as a result of the state's effective implementation of JE management measures.