State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued around 134 passengers en route to Majuli after it went missing due to dense fog on June 19.

The ferry named MV Lohit Ferry carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes left Nimati Ghat around 1.30 PM but went missing due to dense fog.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Majuli SP Bibekananda Das said, "Due to incessant rainfall and fog and poor visibility the ferry was stopped near a low-lying area."

Further, the SP said that on restarting the route, the ferry missed out the path due to fog and visibility failed to reach the Kamalabari Ghat destination and headed towards some other way.

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"Even the GPS system was also missing from the ferry which led to the delay in the search operation," the SP added.

However, due to the proactive and vigilant personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a search operation was launched and managed to locate the ferry and bring back the passengers safely.

With the help of the SDFR personnel, the ferry was guided by a speed boat and reached the ghat at around 4:20 PM.

As per the IWT, no casualties have been reported.