Section 144 is imposed in the Tinsukia district keeping in view the maintenance and public health of the natural environment.

In view of the maintenance and public health of the natural environment at various picnic spots and river ghats in the district and its adjoining areas, Tinsukia District Magistrate Narsing Pawar has imposed Section 144 with immediate effect across the district.

Accordingly, the use of plastic and plastic materials that destroy the environment in picnic spots and river ghats has been banned. The use of loudspeakers, mikes, and DJ sets among others at picnic spots and river ghats has also been banned to prevent noise pollution.



According to the ban, liquor cannot be consumed at picnic spots and river ghats and liquor cannot be sold at the said place.

There will be no open defecation and garbage dumping at picnic spots and river ghats and in its adjoining areas. It has also banned drunken driving.

Any person violating these restrictions will take legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. These restrictions will remain in force till further orders.

Also Read: Assam: District administration imposes Section 144 in Barpeta, bans earth excavation

Prohibitory orders have been issued against the following actions in the district of Tinsukia.

> Use or dumping of non-biodegradable plastic and other plastic products in and around the picnic spots and river ghats.

> Use of high-volume loudspeakers, DJ, PA Systems, mike etc in and around the picnic spots and river ghats.

> Selling, buying and consumption of alcohol in and around the picnic spots and river ghats.

> Littering and open defecation in and around the picnic spots and river ghats.

> Drunk and Drive in any location in the district.