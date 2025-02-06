A senior advocate from Dhubri district has formally lodged a complaint with the Public Grievance Redressal Officer (PGRO) at the Assam Secretariat, accusing the Bilasipara Revenue Circle Officer of arbitrary rejection of multiple land partition petitions.



The petitioner, Harmohan Das, claims that despite submitting all required documents and necessary fees, his applications were dismissed without valid justification, raising concerns over procedural irregularities and administrative misconduct.



According to the complaint, Das and his relatives had submitted five petitions for land partition through the Right to Public Services (RTPS) online portal on December 17, 2024.



As per protocol, the applications were acknowledged and scheduled for processing within 15 days. The petitioner provided essential documentation, including Jamabandi records, a family partition deed, a no-objection certificate (NOC) from co-pattadars, and revenue payment receipts up to the financial year 2024-25.



However, upon reviewing the Sewa Setu portal on January 22, 2025, Das discovered that all five applications had been rejected on the grounds that "two more pattadars are left as per LRA records." The petitioner refutes this reasoning, asserting that the submissions included a valid family partition deed and the necessary NOCs from all co-pattadars, thereby fulfilling legal requirements.



In addition to these, Das had previously submitted three more applications concerning the perfect partition of a purchased plot measuring 3 katha 15 lecha in Haraltari, Sapatgram, under the Bilasipara Revenue Circle. The latest petition, filed on September 11, 2024 (Application No. RTPS/Part/2024-2704078), at the insistence of Land Records (LR) staff, was also rejected. Confirmation of this rejection was received via an ARTPS message on January 22, 2025.



The senior advocate alleges that the repeated dismissals of his applications were carried out negligently and with malafide intent by the designated public servant, Sari Lalroutkim Lugntau, the Circle Officer of Bilasipara Revenue Circle, in collusion with LR staff. He contends that these actions not only violate multiple legal provisions—including Sections 97, 98, and 107 of the Assam Land & Revenue Regulation, 1886, and Rule 214 of the Assam Land Records Manual—but also contravene the Assam Right to Public Services Act, 2012 (amended in 2019).



Das has further accused the officials of misconduct and dereliction of duty, holding Circle Officer Sari Lalroutkim Lugntau, Lat Mandal Prabir Karmakar, and other involved staff responsible for financial loss, mental distress, and irreparable harm. He has urged authorities to take stringent legal action under Sections 198 and 199(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for allegedly acting against legal mandates.



The petitioner has called for immediate intervention from the PGRO and the LR Department to rectify the rejections and ensure compliance with the ARTPS Act, 2012 (amended in 2019). Additionally, he has demanded disciplinary and legal action against the officials involved, seeking accountability for their alleged negligence and misconduct.