In Dibrugarh, a police officer in charge, Tirtha Chettri, was injured in a shooting near Bogibil. Chettri was hit in the left hand.

Initial reports suggest that the shooting might be linked to an ongoing situation involving constable Prajwal Bora, who was reportedly attempting to make a critical decision. Bora had gone to assist Chettri when the incident occurred.

The injured OC is currently receiving medical treatment at Assam Medical College.

Further details awaited.