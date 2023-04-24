In a recent meeting chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi expressed his happiness as the Chief Minister accepted almost 100 percent of his proposal for the design of the Rangghar project. The meeting, which took place on April 24, 2023, at the Chief Minister's office in Janata Bhawan, was attended by various MLAs, including Jorhat MP Tapan Gogoi, and other concerned officers.

Akhil Gogoi, who is known for his criticism of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared his joy on social media, stating that it was a happy day for him and the people of Sivasagar. He also thanked the Chief Minister for accepting his proposals one by one despite all the obstacles.

The proposal presented by Akhil Gogoi included the construction of an airport in Sivasagar, which was accepted by the Chief Minister. The state government will now send the proposal to the central government, and instructions have been given to the District Commissioner to assess the ground. Akhil Gogoi had earlier written a letter to the Prime Minister urging the establishment of a new airport in Sivasagar to boost transport and communication in the district.

Highlighting the recent announcement of Sivasagar being recognized as an 'Iconic Site' in India in the central budget for the financial year 2020-21, Akhil Gogoi stressed the need for development of transport and communication in the district. He emphasized that without the establishment of an airport in Sivasagar, the development of the district into an 'Iconic Site' would not be possible, considering the ample land available for the airport.

He also mentioned the presence of other MLAs, including Debabrata Saikia, Jogen Mohan, Pradeep Hazarika, Sushant Borgohain, Dharmeshwar Konwar, and Guardian Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, along with Chief Minister's advisor Holy Margherita, in the meeting.