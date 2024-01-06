Assam: Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi demands action on Nagaon DC over alleged assault on journalist

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal party leader Akhil Gogoi has demanded that the government should take action against Assam's Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah, after a journalist has alleged that the DC assaulted him in the former's office.

Speaking to the media today, Gogoi made an appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that action should be taken in the case of the alleged assault on the journalist.

"We at Raijor Dal are condemning the incident of assault of a journalist. We are appealing to the Chief Minister to take quick action on this case of assault. The way the Nagaon DC assaulted the journalist Deepankar Medhi when he went to gather news as a working journalist, and the way the police insulted him and assaulted him, this is a black episode. All democratically thinking people should condemn this," said the Sivasagar MLA.

Akhil Gogoi also said here that Raijor Dal is in support of the journalist Deepankar Medhi and are ready to protest for him provided journalists come forward in this regard.

"We at Raijor Dal are announcing that we are in support of Deepankar Medhi. If need be, and if the journalists wish to come forward, we are ready to hold a protest in this regard. And we from the Raijor Dal are demanding from the Chief Minister that the Nagaon DC behind this incident of assault on journalist should face strict action," said Gogoi.

Noteworthy is that Deepankar Medhi, a Guwahati based journalist who alleged physical assault by the District Commissioner of Nagaon district on January 5, has written a letter to the Governor of Assam demanding judicial enquiry into the incident.

Deepankar Medhi has alleged that he was assaulted by Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah in his office. The journalist had reportedly gone to meet the DC for some work, leading to his subsequent removal from the premises by security personnel. Following the incident, Medhi was detained for several hours at the police station before his eventual release.

DC Narendra Kumar Shah while speaking to India Today NE fervently denied any assault on the journalist, labelling the incident as 'unfortunate.' He was quoted saying, 'Nothing of that sort has happened. It is an unfortunate incident, but I would not like to further comment. There was no assault.'

Shah further claimed that Medhi started recording their conversation without his consent, triggering his reaction.

The media fraternity in Assam has reacted with indignation, demanding a probe into the matter and appropriate action regarding the matter.