In a major theft case, miscreants looted solar power batteries, solar modules, LT conductors, and other critical equipment worth over Rs 2 crore from the Majerchar Chalakura Micro-Grid Solar Power Plant in Dhubri. The stolen materials were reportedly sold in the black market.



Following the incident, Sasanka Sarma, Assistant General Manager (Project) of Dhubri District under the Kokrajhar Electrical Circle, lodged an official complaint at Dhubri Sadar Police Station.



Acting swiftly, a police team led by Munna Pachani, Officer-in-Charge of Dhubri Sadar Police Station, conducted a raid in the Majerchar area. The operation led to the arrest of Bellal Hussain, son of Nawshad Ali, a resident of Majerchar River Block 9 NC, on Thursday.



However, the prime suspect, Komor Chand Dewani, remains at large. Authorities have intensified search operations to apprehend Dewani and other suspects while also working to recover the stolen equipment.



As per legal procedures, the arrested accused, Bellal Hussain, has been remanded to district jail under the court’s jurisdiction. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the network behind this large-scale theft.