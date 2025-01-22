South Salmara-Mankachar police conducted three anti-narcotics raids on January 21, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and other items. The operations, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Pratap Das, targeted locations in Chirakhowa, Bangrichar, and Balughat.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Kalapani Outpost apprehended Romjan Ali, 24, at Chirakhowa village. The search resulted in the seizure of 11 vials containing suspected brown sugar weighing 12.48 grams (including vials), a Samsung mobile phone, and Rs 485 in cash.

In a simultaneous operation, Sukchar Police Station officers raided Bangrichar village, leading to the arrest of Nutub Ali, 48. Authorities confiscated 90 yaba tablets weighing 9.97 grams, Rs 28,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and packaging materials.

A third operation in Balughat led to the arrest of Abu Bakkar Siddique and the recovery of 995 tramadol capsules weighing 716 grams, along with a motorcycle.

All operations were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and videographed for transparency. Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking in the region, with legal proceedings initiated under the NDPS Act. The department emphasised its commitment to eradicating narcotics-related crimes and maintaining public safety.