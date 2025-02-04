Sri Bhumi police took swift action against an illegal infiltration attempt, apprehending two Bangladeshi nationals—Muhida Bibi and Muhammad Kauser—before pushing them back across the border.

The authorities remain vigilant against illegal crossings, reinforcing security measures to curb unauthorized entry.

Earlier on January 28, Assam Police successfully apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the Indo-Bangladesh border and ensured their immediate return across the border.



Also Read: Assam Police foils illegal border infiltration, CM praises quick action

The individuals, identified as Md Zulmat Ali and Md Sakil, were intercepted by Assam Police during routine border patrols. Commending the swift action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his appreciation on X, stating, "Maintaining strict vigil along the international border, @assampolice apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators near the border and promptly pushed them back."