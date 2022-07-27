Assam government has decided to establish state run CBSE curriculum Adarsh Vidyalayas in all constituencies of the state, thus promoting English language as a medium of instruction in schools.

With the rise in English medium schools in the state, it brings back the dilemma between vernacular language and English as a common medium of instruction, as the over emphasis on English, somewhere is a threat to the vernalucar languages like Assamese and others.

Flagging controversy on the government’s decision which directly contradicts the State Board of Education’s guidelines (SEBA) for teaching the Assamese language in schools of Assam, Education minister of Assam Ranoj Pegu while Speaking exclusively to India Today NE says, “Earlier, the Adarsh Vidyalayas were sanctioned under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan in educationally backward blocks of the state. The government has set up 46 Adarsh Vidyalayas in educationally backward blocks. As the RMS programme has been stopped by the Centre, hence the state government took the initiative to establish Adarsh Vidyalayas in Assam’s educationally backward blocks of which 34 of the schools have already been set up and are currently functioning.”

Stating that there has been a rising demand in for English medium schools even after the prevalence of good number of vernacular language schools, Ranoj Pegu added that the government is overwhelmed with the high number of enrollment in these Adarsh Vidyalayas following CBSE curriculum.

Squashing claims that the state government is trying to promote English language by putting the state language under threat, Ranoj Pegu further added, “Currently, around 4,000 schools in Assam are affiliated to State Education Board of Assam (SEBA). There is no threat to the Assamese language as Assamese has been made mandatory in all schools.”

Taking examples, Pegu further quipped that the state government is vouching for the growth of the students by providing them the knowledge of English language so as to help them become competent enough to compete with other students, give competitive exams, and get good job opportunities.

As per official records, around 25 per cent of schools in Assam don’t have teachers. Almost 3,716 schools in the state are functioning with one teacher each. Almost 45.7% of male students and 52.4% of female students are unable to complete their education until high school.

It may be mentioned here that the issue of Assam’s educational development was recently raised by the Union Education Ministry, where it was highlighted that around 39,276 untrained teachers are currently teaching in various schools in Assam. Upon the revelation, the Centre ordered the state government to immediately provide resources for the training of all untrained teachers on an urgent basis. On the other hand, the state has reported 28,190 vacant teacher posts. Of these, 13,217 teacher posts are vacant in primary schools, while 14,973 teacher posts are vacant in secondary schools.

Speaking on the government’s decision on ‘Hybridisation of school curriculum by promoting English Language, AASU patron Samujjal Bhattacharya said that the government’s decision with regards to setting up of CBSE Adarsh Vidyalayas is absolutely dangerous for the sustenance of the Assamese language in its own state.

“Although All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), All Assam Students Union (AASU) have reacted to this development, this decision of the government is formulated on the basis of National Education Policy (NEP), which in turn is absolutely inoperable for existence of the Assamese language. The fundamental fact is that the Assamese language will face a fatal blow if English medium is promoted in the state run schools. This entire decision has been taken to satisfy the Central government. The NEP’s main aim was to promote the vernacular language, mother tongue in school curriculum. But what we are witnessing now is in total opposition to the education policy,” quipped Bhattacharya.

“Mathemetics and Science is being taught in English medium in all vernacular schools. So what subjects are left to teach? English, Assamese, and Social Science. So that means we are left with only Social Science that will be taught in Assamese medium. Already there is a dearth of Assamese medium schools and parallelly the state government is planning to run English medium schools in good schools. Additionally, when we have a state run education board SEBA, what was the use of bringing in CBSE in Assam? So what is the main crux of this entire decision? The government is trying to create a hybrid education system in the state. While we have been vouching was organic breed,” added Bhattacharya.

“What do we want? We want that our students, who are studying in Assamese medium schools, are able to grow organically, compete with other students, learn the English language in the Assamese schools simultaneously and learn the language without any errors,” said Bhattacharya while speaking to India Today NE exclusively.

On the other hand, calling Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) a farce, Ex Chairman of SEBA, Shantiram Hazarika, while speaking on the recent development to India Today NE exclusively states that, “You see, my two sons have been educated in CBSE. They both gave exams from the CBSE board and truly speaking there is no farce like CBSE. There is nothing left for the teachers to teach the students following the CBSE curriculum.

The Assam government has been affirming their stand to introduce a hybrid model of education to make the students in vernacular medium schools well versed with English and prepare them for better job opportunities.

What needs attention here is that even after the presence of the state education board, promoting CBSE and English language as a medium of instruction in schools, is the state government trying to appease the Centre? Will the state language face a defeat due to the precarious decision of the state government of Assam?