The Assam State Election Commissioner, Alok Kumar, conducted a review meeting in Kamrup district to assess the preparedness for the upcoming Panchayat Elections.

The meeting, held at the Integrated District Commissioner's office in Amingaon, included District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Darrang, Nalbari, and Morigaon districts.

During the meeting, various aspects of election preparedness were discussed, including the publication status of draft Panchayat electoral rolls post-delimitation, availability of ballot boxes, manpower, and security arrangements. Alok Kumar emphasized the importance of ensuring the accuracy of the draft electoral rolls and instructed the District Commissioners to publicize them adequately for public verification at various Panchayat and District offices.

The State Election Commissioner also highlighted the need for a proper mechanism to address claims and objections related to the draft electoral rolls, ensuring their final publication within the stipulated timeframe.

Additionally, he advised careful selection of distribution centres, ballot box receiving centres, counting centres, and strong rooms to avoid disrupting high school and higher secondary examinations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including IGP CR Devojyoti Mukherjee, DIGP CWR Indrani Baruah, and District Commissioners of the concerned districts, among others. Discussions focused on ensuring a smooth and efficient election process, with emphasis on security and logistical arrangements.