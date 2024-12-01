Guwahati's Special Task Force (STF) intensified its drive against counterfeit currency, fake gold, and narcotics with a significant operation in Khanapara on Sunday, December 1 evening.

Acting on credible intelligence, an STF team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid near the Research Gate area under Dispur Police Station.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 599 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, totaling Rs 2,99,500, along with a mobile phone. Authorities apprehended a suspect, identified as 33-year-old Rajiv Rongpi from Hamren in West Karbi Anglong.

Officials confirmed that investigations into the case are ongoing, with further actions expected in the coming days.

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