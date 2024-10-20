A major drug seizure operation in Assam's Kamrup district has resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of heroin with an estimated street value of Rs 6 crore.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police carried out the operation on Saturday night in the Amingaon area, following intelligence about narcotics being transported from Manipur.

According to Pranabjyoti Goswami, Chief Public Relations Officer of Assam Police, the drugs were concealed in 49 soap boxes found in an SUV. The vehicle's occupant, believed to be the intended recipient, was apprehended at the scene. The heroin, weighing 637 grams, had originated from Kangpokpi district in Manipur.

In a follow-up action, authorities located and apprehended the truck driver responsible for transporting the contraband from Manipur at a parking area in Changsari. Both vehicles involved in the smuggling operation have been impounded.

Law enforcement officials have initiated legal proceedings against the suspects. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover more details about the drug trafficking network connecting Manipur and Assam.