A 15-year-old Class VIII student from Narsing Higher Secondary School in Silchar became the target of public humiliation and physical assault by a group of individuals. The incident occurred near the BSNL Telephone Exchange office in Sadarghat on Monday, January 20.

The victim, a member of the minority community, was accused of removing a "Jai Shree Ram" graffiti from the school wall. The assailants reportedly forced him to chant the same slogan while subjecting him to physical assault. Despite his repeated pleas, where he asserted, "I have not written or erased anything," the attackers continued their abuse.

The group claimed the boy had erased the slogan to replace it with the word "Allah." The ordeal was recorded by the attackers, who circulated the video online with inflammatory remarks against Allah, exacerbating communal tensions. Shockingly, some of the attackers are believed to be students from the same school. Under extreme pressure, the boy was coerced into admitting to the act, despite his initial denial.

On Tuesday evening, the boy's family sought to file an FIR at Sadar Police Station. Following the circulation of the disturbing video, a formal complaint was lodged at Cachar police station.

Cachar police promptly registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting swiftly, authorities detained four individuals connected to the assault, responding to both the family’s complaint and widespread public outrage.