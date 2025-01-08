The body of Purnachandra Barman, a student from the Arts Department of Silchar GC College, was discovered a week after his disappearance on New Year's Eve. The decomposed body was found on Tuesday by locals in the Barak River near Katigorah, Cachar.



Barman, a resident of Uzan village in Borkhola, went missing on the night of December 31 after leaving his rented house on Chengkudi Road at around 11 PM. Despite a missing person report filed with the police and extensive search efforts, his whereabouts remained unknown until the grim discovery.



Family members identified the body, which has been sent for a post-mortem examination at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH). Preliminary investigations have raised suspicions of foul play, with police suspecting that Barman may have been murdered and his body dumped in the river. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events.



In an unrelated incident, the body of Abhishek Choudhury from Kamrup was found under mysterious circumstances in room 310 of Hotel Nandan in Tinsukia on the same night. Police recovered two syringes and containers from the scene, fueling suspicions of foul play. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of death.





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