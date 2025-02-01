Five students from Guwahati made a significant mark at the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2025, held on January 24-25 at the Vidhan Sabha in Jaipur, Rajasthan.



Representing Assam, these young delegates actively participated in discussions addressing critical environmental challenges at the prestigious national forum.



The Guwahati team comprised Rahul Rohan Paul and Arunima Dutta from Gauhati University, Kuhelika Saha from Cotton University, and Akshita Sharma and Elina Singha from B. Borooah College (affiliated with Gauhati University). Their participation underscored Assam’s growing presence in environmental discourse at the national level.



The event, organized by Students for Development (SFD) in collaboration with Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi and other stakeholders, featured seminars, panel discussions, and policy debates. It aimed at fostering leadership, teamwork, and decision-making skills while inspiring youth engagement in environmental conservation.



Additionally, Assam was further represented by Raj Kamal Phukan and Kunal Agarwal from Dibrugarh University, adding to the state’s pride. Their active involvement reinforced the commitment of Assam’s youth towards shaping sustainable environmental policies and solutions.