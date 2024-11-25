The District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) of Assam's Cachar announced a lucrative subsidy scheme under the Cess Utilization (Amendment) Policy 2017 to bolster the green tea industry in the district.

Registered Self-Help Groups (SHGs), partnership firms, cooperative societies, and companies with 100 per cent equity holders from Scheduled Tribe Groups (STGs) are invited to apply for financial assistance.

The scheme offers a 75 per cent subsidy on the actual cost of vehicles used for transporting green tea leaves, capped at Rs 75,000 per vehicle. The initiative aims to support small-scale entrepreneurs and enhance logistics for the tea industry.

It is important to note that for the financial year 2024-25, two vehicles have been allotted to Cachar district under this scheme, with a target subsidy amounting to Rs 7.50 lakh.

Interested applicants are urged to submit their applications no later than December 5, 2024, to ensure timely processing and onward submission to the government for financial sanction.

Eligible parties can contact the General Manager of the District Industries and Commerce Centre during office hours for further details and guidance.