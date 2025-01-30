A surrendered ULFA cadre, identified as Surajit Moran alias Koliya, has been arrested by security forces on charges of extortion.





According to reports, Moran had been allegedly extorting money from businessmen across various locations in Tinsukia district by invoking the name of the banned insurgent group. Acting on credible intelligence, security personnel apprehended him, and he has since been remanded to judicial custody by Pengeree police.





Sources reveal that a month ago, Moran had allegedly demanded money from a tea trader in Nalani, Pengeree. Based on the trader’s complaint, police had earlier arrested another suspect, Mintu Moran, from Kakopathar on December 2 last year in connection with the same extortion racket. Subsequent investigations confirmed Surajit Moran’s involvement in the case, leading to his arrest.



Authorities continue their probe to ascertain any further links in the extortion network.





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