The South Salmara Mankachar police, Assam conducted an anti-drug midnight operation in Manullapara village under the jurisdiction of Kharuabandha police station, resulting in the arrest of a suspected trafficker and the seizure of narcotics.

Acting on intelligence gathered by police detectives, the operation was led by Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police of South Salmara Mankachar.

Personnel from Kharuabandha and Kalapani police stations participated in the coordinated raid.

The target of the operation was the residence of Ismail Hussain (26), son of Abdul Qadir Ali, in South Manullapara village. During the raid, 575 intoxicated Tramadol tablets, 5 Yaba tablets were recovered from his house. Hussain was also arrested for allegedly seizing Rs 2,460 and bike and smuggling intoxicants.

The raid was carried out at midnight, catching the suspect off guard and ensuring a successful seizure of illegal substances. Authorities have confirmed that the arrested individual is under interrogation, and investigations are ongoing to trace the network behind the narcotics trafficking.