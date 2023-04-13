An ensemble of over 11,000 dancers and dhulias (drummers) will perform the biggest ever Bihu dance in Assam today with an aim to register their name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

''On April 13 evening, we will make an attempt for the mega Bihu world record between 5:30 to 6:30 at Sarusajai stadium. Earlier, the dance programme was scheduled on April 14, but on April 13 we will start the programme and will make an attempt for the world record,'' Sarma said while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Dispur on April 12.

''Dancers will too dance on April 14 but the attempt for world record will be done on April 13,'' he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also informed that passes are not mandatory for attending the programme and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the Bihu dancers and Bihu master trainers participating in the event.

''Today, Assam Cabinet has decided to give a reward of Rs 25,000 each to Bihu dancers as well as trainers participating in the event,'' he added.

After months of rigorous practice and dress rehearsals, more than 11,000 performers are waiting for the moment when Assam will witness its much loved festival conquering the world stage.

It needs mention here, that a total of 11,000 dancers and drummers will be performing at the event among which Dibrugarh district has the largest number of participants with 1400 dancers and drummers.

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