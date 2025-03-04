A flood preparedness meeting was held today, March 4 in the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office in Tamulpur, under the chairmanship of Pankaj Chakraborty, the District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner urged all relevant departments to remain vigilant to ensure that there is no loss of life or property and that the general public does not face any difficulties during the upcoming monsoon season. He also highlighted that, since this period coincides with election season, flood management may become more challenging due to various reasons.

Regarding relief camp selection, he emphasized minimizing the use of educational institutions for such purposes. Additionally, he made an important announcement that no individual or organization would be allowed to distribute aid to flood victims without prior approval from the administration. This measure aims to protect people from potential food contamination and related health risks.

Tamulpur district is prone to flooding due to the presence of around ten rivers, including Borolia, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Kalanadi, and Motonga. Notably, in the previous year, a total of 116 villages were affected by floods, including 42 villages under the Tamulpur Assembly constituency and 74 villages under the Goreswar Assembly constituency.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Pankaj Chakraborty, Additional Commissioners, heads of various departments, police officials, paramilitary forces, and representatives from the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force).