Residents of Pilkhana Barkhast Kabula within the Namdang Tea Estate in Assam's Margherita, continue to rely on water from well for their daily needs, despite numerous government schemes been executed across the state, promising tap water.

On June 20, India Today NE visited Namdang Tea Estate, situated merely three kilometers from the Margherita headquarters, only to discover the dire situation of water accessibility. Despite the proximity to urban facilities, the residents here have been dependent on well water for decades.

Residents have expressed their frustration and disappointment, citing numerous attempts to request water supply without any significant response from the authorities. "We have requested safe drinking water several times, but no one has responded," said a local resident.

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Two years ago, a multi-crore project was initiated under the Public Health Engineering Department of Assam, as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), aimed at providing piped drinking water to the area.

However, it was a "failure" due to what locals describe as the inefficiency of the contractor, the project has failed to deliver its promised benefits.

The situation in Namdang Tea Estate is contrary to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement that he made earlier this year in which he said significant progress was being made in providing tap water connectivity to every household in Assam.

He said, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 75 per cent coverage was achieved. During the Vikas Yatra, several water supply projects were inaugurated across the state.