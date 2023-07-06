An auction sale has been organised by Barpeta police in Barpeta Road police station where a buyer arrived to purchase a bike to carry out campaigning in the upcoming 2024 Lok sabha elections.

Benu Saha, a tea stall owner who had previously contested in the state assembly election, is now eyeing to contest in the 2024 Lok sabha election.

"Locals of this area insisted me contest this election too, let's see whether people of Barpeta District support me or not", said Saha.



Also Read: Assam: BJP leaders of 12 eastern, NE states to meet in Guwahati to strategize for 2024 LS polls

He further added that he has worked hard to save enough money to buy a bike so that it becomes easier for him during the election campaign.

However, he wasn't the sole buyer in that auction. Various bidders from different places arrived and bought motorcycles at a lower price

105 bidders took part in the sale of 75 unclaimed police-detained vehicles where more than 6 lakhs revenue has been collected by the concerned Departments.

