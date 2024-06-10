In a daring overnight theft, eight small traders in Karimganj's Santar Bazaar fell victim to a heist that saw thieves break into their shops, making away with cash and inverter machines.

The targeted businesses included small shops including roadside betelnut shops all of which had their locks forcefully broken.

The shopkeepers reported a collective loss of approximately Rs 1 lakh from the eight shops. The incident has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of night security and the local police's vigilance in the heart of Karimganj town.

Sadar police were present at the scene following the incident, but the audacious nature of the theft has left the community unsettled and questioning the adequacy of their protection.

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