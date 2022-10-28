In yet another sensational incident of crime against women, three minors were allegedly raped by three men and later left at the Dudhnoi intersection under Goalpara district in Assam.

As per sources, three minors from two villages in an area along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Dudhnoi were brought by three youths on two bikes.

Following this the youths allegedly, made the minor girls consume alcohol at a Dhaba and were later taken to an isolated area on October 22.

The three accused have been identified as Debashish Das alias Chintu (21), Hafizur Shah alias Pilu (22) and Asan Parmanik (30) have already been arrested based on the FIR filed by the victim's family.

Further, the accused took advantage of the situation and took the victims to a lonely house in the middle of an areca nut garden behind a brick-making factory and committed the crime.

Speaking to the media, the SI, Dudhnoi police station said, "On October 22, three workers of a brick factory caught hold of three minor Garo girls and sexually assaulted them and left them abandoned at the Dudnoi intersection".

Notably, on the morning of October 23, the three girls were left behind at the Dudhnai intersection and the youths fled from the scene.

The incident came to light after the victim's family lodged an FIR against the said accused. Currently, the Dudhnoi police are investigating the matter and legal proceedings are underway.