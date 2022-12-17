The Assam Police apprehended three members of a robbery gang and recovered one pistol with three live cartridges here in Nagaon on December 17.

The police also recovered jewellery and the arrested robbers were identified as Inamul Haque of Batabari in Dhing, Abul Hussain of Magurmari in Ruphihat, and Umar Farooq of South Khatwal in Ruphihat.

The three arrested robbers had allegedly robbed the residence of former All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Dhing MLA Mubarak Ali Pathan on December 13.

They have also attacked the family members of Mubarak Ali Pathan and looted valuables.

Notably, the former MLA Mubarak Ali Pathan was seriously injured in the attack along with his wife Waheeda Begum and her daughter-in-law Rashmi Begum were also injured.

Speaking to the media one of the victim's relatives said that the three people including the former MLA were found in an unconscious state early in the morning hours of December 13.

Further, all the victims were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for better treatment.

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