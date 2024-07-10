Three traffickers, identified as Arbaaz Khan, his father Papu Khan, and his mother Bashiran Nesa, have been arrested by Jogighopa police in Bongaigaon.

They were apprehended while attempting to leave the state under the pretext of marrying a 14-year-old girl.

The youth from Uttar Pradesh along with his parents were caught by the police.

The police have registered case number 114/24 under Section 87/143 of the Indian Code of Justice.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



Also Read: How Pallabi Ghosh from Assam's Lumding rescued over 10,000 girls from human traffickers

Earlier on June 8, the Guwahati Police successfully rescued two girls, including a minor, from traffickers in Bihar, according to reports on Monday.

On June 29, 2024, Rekha Devi lodged a complaint at the Bhangagarh Police Station, stating that her daughter Sindhu Kumari (18) had been pressuring her to buy a new mobile phone. When her demand was refused, Sindhu went to the house of another girl, Saniyara Parbin, and subsequently, both girls went missing.

Following the missing persons report, the Bhangagarh Police initiated an extensive investigation. An unidentified person contacted Sindhu Kumari’s family, demanding Rs 30,000 for her release. The call was traced to Purnia, Bihar.

A police team from Bhangagarh Police Station was dispatched to Purnia. During a search operation, they apprehended Tanveer Alom, the individual responsible for the extortion call, and successfully rescued both girls.