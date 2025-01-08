Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev, in a press interaction regarding the recent mining tragedy at Umrangso, expressed grave concerns about the safety and legality of the mining operations in the region.



She stated that during work in a rat hole mine, several miners got trapped, but the exact toll—whether they are dead or alive—remains unclear. However, she emphasized that two crucial questions must be answered in the wake of this incident.



The first question raised by Dev was about the ownership of the mine where the incident occurred. She queried whether it was owned by the Assam Mining Corporation, a politician, or even the spouse of a politician, urging for transparency regarding the responsible party. Secondly, she questioned whether the mines are legal or illegal.



Dev’s third concern centered around the safety of laborers working in these mines, even if the mines are deemed legal. She demanded to know what measures the Ministry of Mining is taking to ensure their safety when they go underground.



Addressing Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, she questioned the government's response, asking, "With the daily lectures and press briefings you give, could you clarify if these mines are legal or illegal, and who owns them?" She further criticized the government's handling of the situation, noting that one individual has been arrested, but she believes the arrest may be a superficial action, with no focus on the actual owner of the mine.



Dev raised a point about the possibility of government complicity in the operation of illegal mines, asking if the government itself has a role in the exploitation of these unsafe and unregulated mining practices. She also conveyed her condolences to the family of the deceased miner and emphasized that the government must be held accountable to prevent future tragedies and end illegal mining practices.