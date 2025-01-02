The Assam government has declared May 13 as the ‘Day Against Superstitious Beliefs’ to foster awareness against harmful superstitions and encourage scientific literacy, rational thinking, and critical decision-making. The announcement was made through an official notification issued by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya on Thursday.



The date holds special significance as it marks the passing of renowned social activist and Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha in 2024. Rabha was a tireless crusader against witch-hunting practices in Assam, dedicating her life to eradicating this social evil.



“This initiative aims to address societal issues stemming from superstitious practices by promoting a coordinated approach to education and awareness,” stated an official.



The commemoration of this day stands as a tribute to Rabha’s legacy and a step forward in combating regressive beliefs in the state.





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