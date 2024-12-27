Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a seven-day state mourning in honour of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92.

From December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all state government establishments, and official entertainment programs will be cancelled.

Sarma shared the news on social media, stating, "As a mark of respect to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Former Prime Minister of India, Government of Assam will observe a period of 7-day state mourning"

Singh, remembered as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation, passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Thursday. His contributions to India’s economic growth and global standing were highlighted by leaders across Assam.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed his sorrow, praising Singh for his role in strengthening the Indian economy.

Chief Minister Sarma, who had worked closely with Singh during his tenure as a Congress minister, described him as a man of humility and intellectual brilliance. "Dr Sahab embodied humility and never surrendered to the trappings of power. In all my interactions with him, his simplicity and decency combined with his intellectual prowess always stood out," Sarma shared in his tribute.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also acknowledged Singh’s impact on India's economic resurgence. "He embodied humility and scholarship, leaving an indelible mark on India’s progress," Sonowal said.

Political leaders from all parties, including the BJP, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad, praised Singh’s transformative policies. The Assam BJP unit credited him for abolishing the license raj and liberalising the economy, marking a turning point for India's growth.

Singh, who represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years, is remembered fondly by the state's leaders and citizens. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian politics and economic leadership.

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