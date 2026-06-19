Assam to showcase heritage through 4-km cultural corridor from LGBI Airport to Dharapur

Assam is set to showcase its rich cultural heritage through a four-kilometre cultural corridor connecting Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI Airport) and Dharapur as the state prepares to welcome international delegates for upcoming global events.

Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah announced the initiative on social media, describing it as an opportunity to present the state's diverse traditions and cultural legacy to visitors from across the world.

"Once, Assam's timeless cultural treasures were celebrated mainly at home. Today, they are becoming a source of global fascination," Borah said in a post on X.

According to the minister, the route from the airport to Dharapur will be transformed into a "living tapestry" of Assam's civilisation, where traditional music, dance forms and cultural practices will narrate the story of the state to international guests.

He said the cultural corridor would showcase Assam's heritage, diversity and identity through various performances and displays along the route.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later shared Borah's post and described the initiative as a unique effort to introduce international visitors to the state's vibrant cultural traditions.

"This will be a one-of-its-kind initiative to showcase Assam's vibrant culture to a galaxy of international delegates," Sarma said.

The initiative is part of the state's efforts to project Assam as a cultural and tourism destination on the global stage while offering international delegates a glimpse of its rich artistic and civilisational heritage.

The proposed cultural showcase is expected to feature elements of Assam's traditional music, folk dances, indigenous communities and cultural practices, highlighting the state's diverse identity before a global audience.